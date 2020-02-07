Tottenham confirm Troy Parrott's new contract days after 18th birthday

Tottenham have confirmed young striker Troy Parrott has signed a three-year contract with the club.

As revealed by Standard Sport earlier this week , Parrott has agreed a three-year contract which the highly rated striker was able to sign once he turned 18 on February 4.

Parrott will be rewarded with a pay rise and commits to the club until the summer of 2023. German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been interested in the youngster.

The teenager made his first-team debut in the League Cup loss to Colchester United in September before a five-minute cameo for his Premier League bow in December as Spurs thrashed Burnley. He was an unused substitute on Wednesday as Tottenham beat Southampton in the FA Cup.

Parrott is already a full Republic of Ireland international and will hope to make the squad for next month’s Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia.

Spurs rejected interest in January from Charlton and Dutch club ADO Den Haag, managed by Alan Pardew, to take Parrott on loan, and the striker has since been named in Tottenham’s Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

Having arrived from Irish side Belvedere on his 16th birthday — February 4, 2018 — Parrott is now a homegrown player for Spurs in the eyes of Uefa after completely two continuous years at the club.