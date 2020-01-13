tottenham-boss-jose-mourinho-suggests-harry-kane-could-miss-the-rest-of-the-season-and-euro-2020

Jose Mourinho has made a worrying prediction on how long Harry Kane will be out of action through injury, suggesting he may not return until next season.

The England captain suffered a hamstring injury during Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat to Southampton on New Year’s Day and has since undergone surgery to fix the problem.

Kane ruptured a tendon in his left hamstring against the Saints and had the required operation on Saturday, after which he posted: ‘Surgery went very well. First day of recovery starts now!’

The initial prognosis was that the 26-year-old would likely be out until April, but Mourinho says that is by no means guaranteed.

The Spurs forward could still be out for much longer and indeed miss the entire rest of the season and England’s campaign at Euro 2020.

‘We try the best we can,’ said Mourinho. ‘News on Harry we don’t have, and if you ask me every time we come here the answer will be the same.

‘We expect him to be out until mid-April, end of April, May, next season, I don’t know.’

If Kane is to miss the rest of the Premier League season it would be a disaster for Spurs and an England tournament without him up front could be disastrous for Gareth Southgate as well.

The striker’s powers of recovery have been extremely impressive in recent years, regularly bouncing back from ankle injuries quicker than expected, but whether he can do so after this operation is yet to be seen.

With Kane out, Tottenham are woefully short of options up front, with no senior cover for their first choice striker.

17-year-old Troy Parrott is the only other striker in the squad, while the likes of Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Lucas Moura can be asked to fill in.

Mourinho is expected to dip into the transfer market this month for a new forward, with AC Milan’s Krzysztof Piatek and Paris Saint-Germain’s Edinson Cavani linked.

