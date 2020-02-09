tottenham-boss-jose-mourinho-on-scouting-mission-at-bayern-munich-vs-rb-leipzig

Tottenham are heading into an important period in their season as the fight for a top-four finish continues before they switch their focus to the Champions League knockout stages.

While the players use the winter break to go on holiday and recharge their batteries, coach Jose Mourinho was hard at work preparing for the fixtures ahead.

Spurs have been drawn against RB Leipzig in the last-16 knockout round of the Champions League and the Portuguese tactician took time out of his busy schedule to head off to Germany on a scouting mission.

Mourinho was keeping a watchful eye on the Bundesliga outfit as they prepared to face Bayern Munich in a top-of-the-table clash.

The 57-year-old was spotted wearing a black baseball cap and sitting alone in the director’s box at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Mourinho has allowed the Tottenham squad to jet off on holiday to different parts of the world before they return for three crucial games in six days.

Spurs are scheduled to play Aston Villa on Sunday before hosting Leipzig three days later at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mourinho’s side finish with a Saturday lunchtime kick-off against Chelsea on February 22, a crucial clash for the north London side as they bid to close the gap on their top four rivals.