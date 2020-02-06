tottenham-boss-jose-mourinho:-jan-vertonghen-has-reason-to-be-sad-after-substitution

Jose Mourinho accepts Jan Vertonghen has “reason to be sad” after he was sacrificed in the early stages of the second half against Southampton.

Spurs came from behind late on to win a thrilling FA Cup replay 3-2, but Vertonghen put in a disappointing performance before being hooked.

Vertonghen, a player who has given eight years of service to Spurs, looked inconsolable having been substituted.

The 32-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has been exposed on a number of occasions this season and had the look of a man who knows his days at Spurs are numbered as he traipsed towards the dugout.

Mourinho said: “No injury, it was my decision. It’s normal that he’s sad. No player likes to come out.

“I decided to sacrifice Jan, so sad yes and with a reason to be sad, but happy now because he won.

“I don’t need to speak to him because he’s an intelligent guy. He’s very professional and it’s obvious that I did it not to punish because he was playing exactly the same as the others.”