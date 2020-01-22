tottenham-banish-january-blues-against-plucky-norwich-with-first-premier-league-win-since-boxing-day

Two striker’s goals helped to fill the striker void at Tottenham Hotspur, with Dele Alli and Son Heung-min producing their best Harry Kane impressions for a side that once again lacked inspiration in attack.
At least Tottenham scored in the league, for the first time in 2020, and at least they won, for the first time since Boxing Day. Those will be the main takeaways but there can be no mistaking this for a great step forward for Mourinho’s side, who were outplayed by Norwich for much of the evening and lost Harry Winks, their most important midfielder, to injury.
It was a night of grumbles and groans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, until Son’s late tap-in provided the home side with three points that could prove crucial in the race for the top four. Norwich were excellent for long periods, equalising through a Teemu Pukki penalty and then going close to a second before their shaky defence was once again exposed.
The absence of a centre-forward continues to undermine Tottenham’s efforts. Alli’s goal was a poacher’s finish, sliding in at the near post, and Son’s effort was equally predatory, but Tottenham are lacking a reference point, a figurehead, a Kane. No wonder they are in the market for a striker, although the clock is ticking on that front.
Their other issues are not going away, either, with Christian Eriksen facing jeers from some sections of the crowd when he was introduced as a second-half substitute. The Dane is yet to finalise his move to Inter Milan but Tottenham’s fans have clearly brought an end to their relationship with him.
There were positives beyond the two goals and three points. Giovani Lo Celso punctuated the game with moments of quality, while Serge Aurier provided energy on the right. Alli’s goal brought relief, given Tottenham’s three-game drought, and the night ended with Mourinho’s side largely in control. These are all moments to build upon.
The lack of goals from the attackers since Kane’s injury has naturally been the primary problem for Tottenham in recent weeks, although before kick-off there was at least encouragement to be found at the other end of the pitch, where Hugo Lloris returned ahead of schedule following his lengthy absence with a dislocated elbow.
His rustiness could be excused, then, yet it did not help Tottenham’s unease when he was almost caught in possession after five minutes. Norwich competed well in these early exchanges and arguably had the best of the opportunities, with Pukki and Todd Cantwell both causing problems for the home side.
The clearest chance fell to Pukki, Norwich’s top scorer, after a rapid interchange of passes with the roaming Cantwell. The gap opened up for Pukki but his curling effort faded away from the far post. Cantwell soon had an effort of his own, blasting over the bar from outside the penalty box.
It was all a little flat from Tottenham, again. Erik Lamela had gone close with a volleyed effort, and Son had fired wide, but there was hardly any sustained cohesion or speed to their attack.
And yet Norwich are at the foot of the table for a reason. It was Cantwell who made the error this time, trying to play out from deep within his own half and allowing Tottenham, through Lo Celso, to break. Son found Aurier and the low cross was met by the sliding Alli, who had shown a centre-forward’s instinct by darting into the six-yard box.
Tottenham’s first goal of the calendar year had a predictably liberating effect, with Alli and Lamela bringing out some of their party tricks before the half-time break. It continued in the first moments of the second half, when Son skewed another shot off target from Toby Alderweireld’s trademark raking pass.
Norwich are nothing if not committed to their own game, though, and they came again. Pukki shot wide from the edge of the box, and then inadvertently blocked Cantwell’s close-range effort.
Tottenham were a little rattled, and more than a little vulnerable. Before long, Ryan Sessegnon had tripped Max Aarons in the box, providing Pukki with the opportunity to equalise. Lloris got a hand to the penalty, but still it crept inside his left post.
The nerves were not hard to detect within the stadium, with the home supporters groaning almost as loudly as the away supporters were cheering. But those old vulnerabilities resurfaced for Norwich, allowing Alli down the right channel. His shot deflected into the path of Son, who could not miss.