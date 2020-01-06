tottenham-and-met-police-find-no-evidence-of-alleged-racial-abuse-of-chelsea’s-antonio-rudiger

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that no evidence has been found of the alleged racial abuse towards Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger during the match between the sides in December.

The German made it clear to the referee during the game that he had heard monkey chants and a message was read out over the stadium tannoy, saying ‘racist behaviour is interfering with the game.’

Anthony Taylor, the referee in the contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, reported the incident, but the club and police have found no evidence to back up the allegations and the crime report has now been closed.





Tottenham statement on alleged racial abuse The Club and the Metropolitan Police have now exhausted all avenues of investigation following the reported incident at our home fixture against Chelsea on 22 December. We carried out extensive reviews of CCTV images and footage, working with professional lip readers. All materials and reports have now also been reviewed by the police who have carried out their own investigation. The police have notified us today that, having reviewed and investigated, they have closed the crime report as they can find no evidence to support the allegation of racial abuse. We fully support Antonio Rudiger with the action that he took – however there is no evidence to corroborate or contradict the allegation and as such neither ourselves nor the police are in a position to take any further action. We are fiercely proud of our anti-racism work and our zero tolerance of any form of discrimination. This is one reason why we have attributed so much time and resource to investigating this matter. Had we identified anyone guilty of this we were intent on issuing them with a lifetime ban from our stadium as they would have no place among our proud, diverse fan base. If any new information comes to light, this will be fully investigated. Statement courtesy of TottenhamHotspur.com.

Rudiger posted on social media after the incident: ‘It is really sad to see racism again at a football match, but I think it’s very important to talk about it in public. If not, it will be forgotten again in a couple of days (as always).

‘I don’t want to involve Tottenham as an entire club into this situation as I know that just a couple of idiots were the offenders. I got a lot of supportive messages on social media from Spurs fans as well in the last hours – thank you a lot for this.

‘I really hope that the offenders will be found and punished soon, and in such a modern football ground like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with dozens of TV and security cameras, it must be possible to find and subsequently punish them.

‘If not, then there must have been witnesses in the stadium who saw and heard the incident. It’s just such a shame that racism still exists in 2019. When will this nonsense stop?’

