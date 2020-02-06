tottenham-analysis:-heung-min-son-looks-devoid-of-confidence-despite-curious-hot-streak

Tottenham’s Heung-min Son clinched an FA Cup replay win over Southampton as his cool late penalty sealed a thrilling 3-2 win on Wednesday.

Spurs took the lead after 12 minutes courtesy of an own goal by Jack Stephens but Southampton hit back with Shane Long tapping home an equaliser after Hugo Lloris had parried into his path.

Southampton looked to be on course for a deserved win when Danny Ings finished off a superb counter-attack after 72 minutes but Lucas Moura’s clinical finish squared it up.

With both sides seeking a winner it was Tottenham who sealed it as Son was taken down in the area by Southampton keeper Angus Gunn before getting up to slot home from the spot.

Dan Kilpatrick was at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and runs the rule over the key talking points from a Spurs perspective…

Mourinho’s Spurs show resilience

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

For the second time in four days, Tottenham won a crucial match without playing at all well.

The hosts were second best and wildly sloppy in this FA Cup fourth-round replay against Southampton but an own goal from Jack Stephens and late strikes from Lucas Moura and Heung-min Son sealed a 3-2 win, booking a fifth-round clash at home to Norwich.

Spurs made the difficult decision to replace Mauricio Pochettino with Jose Mourinho in November in a bid to take the ‘final step’ and win silverware. To do so, conventional wisdom suggests Mourinho would have to instil a winning mentality in his squad.

While such lofty claims are still premature, Spurs are already developing a habit of grinding out scarcely-deserved results under the Portuguese.

Here, they recovered from 2-1 down to win it late on. As was often the case with Mourinho’s vintage sides, the performance was poor – just as it was against Man City on Sunday – but results came eventually. Perhaps Spurs are simply riding their luck or perhaps Mourinho is starting to have an influence.

Nearly the end of the road for Vertonghen?

(REUTERS)

Jan Vertonghen’s reaction to being hooked for Gedson Fernandes after just 53 minutes was potentially telling.

The centre-half left the pitch behind the Spurs goal and looked devastated as he walked round to the dugouts and took his place on the bench, barely acknowledging Jose Mourinho on the way.

Vertonghen is no fool and perhaps this was the moment he realised that his time at the top level is coming to an end, after a sluggish performance that very much suggested he is in decline.

A particularly poor moment was when he was outpaced by Danny Ings before the striker hit the crossbar, but the Belgian was off the pace all evening. As things stand, it is hard to imagine Spurs handing him a bumper new contract.

Son decisive again

(PA)

One of the more curious periods of Heung-min Son’s career continued, as he scored for the fourth game running, despite another below-par performance.

By anyone’s definition, Son is on a hot streak – which has come at the perfect time given Harry Kane’s ongoing absence – and yet he looks curiously devoid of confidence.

His display was best summed-up at the end of the first half when he wasted a three-on-two counter by simply running into a defender, despite having options on either side.

Regardless, Son was in place to skip around Angus Gunn from Dele Alli’s glorious pass, before confidently beating the goalkeeper from the spot. Mourinho, of course, won’t care if Son continues to play poorly and still score. The worry may come if the goals dry up.