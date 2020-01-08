tottenham-ace-christian-eriksen-urged-to-snub-real-madrid-for-manchester-united-transfer

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has been urged to snub Real Madrid for a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Danish playmaker Eriksen, who has made more than 300 appearances for Spurs since signing from Ajax in 2013, is being strongly linked with a move away from north London.

Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid and Premier League giants Manchester United are both believed to be interested in signing the 27-year-old.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

But Liverpool hero Steve McManaman has questioned whether Eriksen would force his way into Madrid’s team and says United would be a ‘natural fit’.

‘It will be interesting to see how the situations with Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba pan out, and whether my old club Real Madrid show an interest in either of them,’ McManaman told horseracing.net.

‘With what Pogba has shown in England, I know Real Madrid have gone cold on him but I know that Zinedine Zidane likes him.

‘However I don’t think that signing him is a necessity now for Real Madrid.

‘Firstly, he hasn’t really played this season and secondly there’s a load of baggage around him which Real Madrid probably don’t need at this minute in time.

‘Real Madrid have to do some in-house clearing themselves.

‘Eriksen on the other hand is going to be available on a free contract at the end of the season, so you’re getting an experience player as a bargain.

‘If he wants to stay in this country then Manchester United would be a natural fit for him, but if he wants to go to Italy or Spain then certainly somebody will take him because if he wants to go to Spain he can sign a contract now and go at the end of the season.

‘It all depends on his personal opinion. Whether he’s good enough to play for Real Madrid is a different matter, because the midfield they’ve got are in good form at the moment.

‘I saw against Getafe that they were back to the midfield three of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric and of course Valverde is also there who’s playing really well, so they’ve got a number of players in that area already.’

Eriksen has made 24 appearances for Spurs this season and Jose Mourinho, who replaced Mauricio Pochettino in November, hopes to convince the Denmark international to stay put.

Tottenham are currently sixth in the Premier League and face unbeaten leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

MORE: Man Utd confident they will seal James Maddison transfer

MORE: Man Utd keen to hold talks with Arturo Vidal over transfer





