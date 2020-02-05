tory-mp-rachel-maclean-among-patients-operated-on-by-rogue-breast-surgeon-ian-paterson

Conservative MP Rachel Maclean has revealed health “doubts” after she was operated on by disgraced surgeon Ian Paterson.

Paterson carried out unnecessary operations in NHS and private hospitals, exaggerating or inventing cancer risks and claiming payments for more expensive procedures.

He was employed by Heart of England NHS Foundation Trust (HEFT) but had practising privileges in the independent sector at Spire Parkway and Spire Little Aston in Birmingham.

The former surgeon is now serving a 20-year jail sentence after being found guilty of 17 counts of wounding patients with intent against 10 victims.

In September 2017, more than 750 patients treated by Paterson received compensation payouts from a £37 million fund.

The MP for Redditch posted a link to a Daily Mail article about Ian Paterson.

She captioned the post: “This man operated on me and I’m left with doubts about the procedure and my health years later.

“The extent of the malpractice he carried out is shocking, and the response from authorities was woefully lacking.”

Ms Maclean has been Redditch’s MP since 2017. She was appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to Chancellor Sajid Javid in September 2019

An inquiry into Ian Paterson’ malpractice was launched in May 2018.

The result of the inquiry was published on Tuesday after hearing 177 first-hand accounts from the surgeon’s former patients.

Inquiry chairman the Rt Rev Graham James said patients were “let down over many years” by the NHS and independent providers, and criticised “a culture of avoidance and denial”.

The retired bishop criticised “missed opportunities” to stop Paterson and said the failure to suspend him in 2003 when an NHS colleague first raised concerns as “inexplicable”.

It was not until eight years later that the disgraced surgeon was suspended.

The inquiry referred a health professional to West Midlands Police and five others to the General Medical Council or Nursing and Midwifery Council.​