tory-lanez-&-drake’s-instagram-live-session-broke-a-huge-record

Drake and Tory Lanez have apparently broken a new record — with over 310,000 fans in the digital audience of their “Quarantine Radio” session, the rappers have reportedly set a new record for the most Instagram Live viewers ever.

Lanez has been hosting the show for a few days now, with previous guests including Megan Thee Stallion, Timbaland, and DMX. However, Drake’s appearance sent the viewer numbers into overdrive, adding an extra 200,000 guests to the viewer total as soon as he tuned in.

As you would expect, Twitter lost its collective mind. See some of the reactions below.

Tory Lanez IG live is a fucking party. He got Drake, The Weekend, Roddy Rich, and a bunch of other peoples in the building. LMAOOOO

This man Tory Lanez really got Drake to join his live and take a shot with him. Tory killin it with Quarantine Live Radio bruh😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/zK7sTEkZc1

Chris brown called Drake to get on Tory’s live?! Can you imagine 4 years ago Drake had beef with both of them. Come see growth

