tora-the-explorer-cat-has-visited-nearly-all-the-american-states-in-a-truck

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

This adorable cat has seen more of the United States than most of us.

Tora, a one-year-old Scottish Straight cat, loves riding in the passenger seat of her owner David Durst’s truck.

So far she and Dave have travelled across 43 states, documenting their journey on Instagram.

David, 24, struggled to adopt a cat because agencies thought a kitty might not get a good quality of life on the road.

Just as he was about to give up, a breeder sent him a picture of the then eight-week old Tora and David knew he had just found the perfect travel companion.

The Tora The Trucker Cat Instagram page has now built up 12,700 followers.

David said: ‘We got Tora when she was just eight weeks old and hit the road just three days later.

‘She was the bravest little kitten I’ve ever seen and took to the truck instantly. She loved looking out the window and taking in all the new sights. It was an instant fit.’

Dave said he is overwhelmed by the amazing reception Tora has received on social media.

And it’s not just online friends, Dave and Tora have made plenty of real-life mates along their travels too.

The pair has visited cities such as Sacramento, Austin, Houston, Dallas, and Orlando and plan to visit the remaining five continental states this year.

David added: ‘Tora loves to get out of the truck and explore, especially in big cities!

‘My favorite memory with Tora isn’t one of the many places we’ve been or one of the things we’ve seen together, it’s actually the first time she walked confidently on a leash.

‘Getting a cat used to walking on a leash is a daunting task on its own, add in the loud sounds of a truck stop and for some it becomes impossible.

‘We were at a truck stop in Zuber, Florida, three weeks into having Tora on the road and took her outside to do some daily harness training.

As soon as the kitty hit the ground she was exploring and Dave ended up waiting two hours waiting for Tora to get tired and settle down for some rest.

‘That day was a big step towards all of the adventures the future held,’ he said.

Tora has a litterbox in the sleeper of the cab which is cleaned out twice daily.

‘This is the question we get asked the most by far,’ joked David.

MORE: Man travels 4,000 miles to meet date who called him cute on a Facebook group dedicated to chonky cats

MORE: Woman’s Maine Coon cats have oddly human faces

MORE: Cat thought to be lost in Australian bushfires returns to family