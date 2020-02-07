Topsy Ojo: England crash-ball won't work against Scotland, so Eddie Jones' team must be more creative

England will have been licking their wounds following last weekend and what was a really massive off-day against France.

You rarely see Owen Farrell dropping those sorts of passes and England’s attack looked really one-dimensional. Plan A went completely out the window and they didn’t really get their heads around Plan B — if there was one.

Now, with this team to face Scotland, you’d like to think England are going to be a bit more expansive and have a few more ideas.

It will be more about creating space with their deception and lines of running, rather than having a battering ram to try to punch holes.

That’s fine, not every backline has a Manu Tuilagi-type player, but you still need to figure out ways to make holes in the defence.

Look at what Ireland did to Scotland last week. They had Bundee Aki but they didn’t actually use him as a battering ram. They created space between the 13 and wing channel — and that is where England really need exploit to Scotland.

So, for someone like Jonathan Joseph, this is actually set up perfectly for him to shine.

JJ doesn’t want to be crashing up the middle, he wants to be getting the ball in space and having the opportunity to beat people one on one.

This is a big chance for him to re-establish himself as a first-choice centre. He was and then he dropped off a bit and Manu and Henry Slade got back to full fitness.

Now JJ has the opportunity to say to Eddie Jones that he is the man to step up.

I remember him coming through as a youngster at London Irish and what you first noticed was how big his hands were. Literally, his hand covers the whole of the ball! It means he is very comfortable with it in hand and he’s like his brother, Will, in that he just glides around the pitch.

He doesn’t need too much space, just a bit of time on the ball in those wider channels to really isolate defenders and beat people.

But England have got to be creative in how they attack tomorrow, like any team would if they didn’t have Billy Vunipola or Manu available. We will see guys crash it up, because inevitably you have to sometimes, but I would like to think England will be a bit more inventive.

They need to have soft shoulders, create little openings in the defensive line, so people like JJ and the wingers can come into the attack. It’s going to be all about manipulating space — stressing the defence, forcing bad reads and then taking advantage of the opportunities created.