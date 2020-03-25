top-sites-to-buy-a-computer-monitor

Investing in a computer monitor can be helpful for either personal use at home or for your business.In fact, it doesn’t matter what kind of brand or price point you’re looking for. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top 10 online retailers that can deliver a brand new computer monitor straight to your door.Plus, see which ones offer free shipping.3. OfficeworksNo matter what type of office product you need, Officeworks can supply it. Check out the huge range of computer monitors available here.Free metro delivery on orders over $55Free 2-hour click and collect availableIf you find a lower priced identical stocked item that’s in stock with a competitor (even if it’s on sale), Officeworks will beat it by 5%.Go to Officeworks website4. KoganIf you’re shopping around for discounted goods, you should check out what’s available at Kogan. You’ll be sure to find an affordable computer monitor here.What do they do best? Low prices!Responsive customer service teamFast deliveryGo to Kogan websiteView coupon codes for Kogan5. eBayeBay is one of the world’s leading online marketplaces. With the huge variety of stock available, you’ll be sure to find the perfect computer monitor for you.It’s unlikely there will ever be no stock of somethingTrusted online marketplaceSign up to eBay Plus and score free shipping and returns on millions of itemsGo to eBay websiteView coupon codes for eBay6. Amazon AUIf you’re looking to save some cash while you spend, check out what’s available at Amazon. You’ll be sure to find an unbeatable price here!Sign up to Amazon Prime and get free shipping and returns on millions of itemsIt’s unlikely the sellers will ever run out of stock hereTrusted online marketplaceGo to Amazon AU websiteView coupon codes for Amazon AU7. CatchCatch is all about providing you with the best daily deals money can buy. If you’re shopping around for a computer monitor, you may want to see what’s available here first.Sign up for Club Catch, which gives you free delivery choices for an annual subscription fee.Try out Club Catch free for 30 days.Express delivery options availableGo to Catch websiteView coupon codes for Catch10. Dellsure you’re connected anywhere and everywhere you go. Check out the range of computer monitors on offer here.All items listed on the Dell website are fully inclusive of deliveryDell’s partnered up with Intel to bring customers high quality, yet affordable computers.Great customer service teamGo to Dell websiteView coupon codes for DellWhich of these retailers offer free delivery?Officeworks : Free metro delivery on orders over $55eBay: Sign up to eBay Plus and score free shipping on millions of itemsAmazon AU: Sign up to Amazon Prime and get free shipping on millions of itemsCatch: Sign up for Club Catch, which gives you free delivery choices for an annual subscription fee.Microsoft Store: Free shipping on all itemsLenovo: Free shipping on all itemsDell: All items listed on the Dell website are fully inclusive of delivery

Image source: Getty