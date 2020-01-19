top-russia-adviser-at-white-house-put-on-leave-amid-security-probe

January 19, 2020 | 9: 36am

A top White House aide on Russia was reportedly escorted from the building after being placed on administrative leave during a security-related probe.

Andrew Peek, the head of European and Russian affairs at the National Security Council, was escorted from the White House on Friday, Bloomberg reported on Saturday.

Peek, who took the position in November, was placed on administrative leave pending the security investigation, Axios reported.

He is the third person in that position to leave in the past year.

His predecessors, Tim Morrison and Fiona Hill, testified last fall during the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s dealings in Ukraine.

Peek came to the White House from the State Department, where he focused on Iran and Iraq.

The White House and the National Security Council declined to comment on personnel matters.