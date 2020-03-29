Anurag and Prerna are an iconic couple for generations. When Ekta Kapoor announced a new season of our favorite show Kasauti Zindagi Kay, no wonder the fans were ecstatic. And rightly so! The show not only bought back nostalgia but also our favorite romantic Jodi, Anurag, and Prerna.

Played by Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, the story of these star crossed lovers have fascinated the audience equally this time. Thanks to the brilliant chemistry that the lead pair share together.

Chahat ke safar me…Dilo Ke Hosle Dekho…Ye Aksar Toot Jate Hai…Kabhi Asoo Bahate Hai…Fir Bhi Muskurate Hai…these lines of Kasautii Zindagi Kay touches our heart right?

Anurag: Apni wafaayein kisi aur ko dene se accha tum bewafaa ho jaati



Prerna: Kaash tumne meri wafaa ko bewafaai na samjha hota. Kam se kam bewafaai toh wafaa se nibhaai hoti.



Ab hamere beech Prem nahin raha!



Kyun woh mere vishwas todta hain, mujhe chot pahunhchata hai ?



Tumhari kahi Baatein, Mere Dil Pe Asar Karti Hain, Tum Jo Kehte Ho, Tum Jo Chahte Ho, Mere Dil Ko Bahut Acha Lagta Hai!

