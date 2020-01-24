top-players-considering-‘world-tour’-proposal-that-would-rival-pga-tour-and-european-tour

Plans for a global golf circuit to rival the PGA Tour and European Tour have resurfaced, with top players reportedly considering the ­proposal.

The concept of a “World Golf Tour” has been around for more than 20 years, with former world No 1 Greg Norman unveiling his plans in 1994, but failing to gain any traction. In 2018, it was reported that a World Golf Series proposed by the World Golf Group was in the pipeline and the concept has again gained momentum, with the aim to have small fields competing for prize money of $10 million (£7.6 million) in 10 tournaments a year.

Mark Steinberg, Tiger Woods’s agent, told GeoffShackelford.com: “It seems to resurface at different times. We’ll see if they take it to the next level.”

The website reports that the World Golf Group’s proposal involves franchises owned by star players and was discussed at this week’s PGA Tour player meeting at the Farmers Insurance Open, where commissioner Jay Monahan reportedly spoke to players about the pitfalls of the concept.

Asked on Friday if he was concerned about the potential threat to the European Tour, chief executive Keith Pelley replied: “No. We’re not in the habit of talking about the business of other tours, whether they are true or fictional.”