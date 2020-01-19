top-northern-ireland-restaurant-salty-dog-falls-foul-of-inspectors

One of Northern Ireland’s best known restaurants has been slated by food hygiene inspectors.

Environmental health officers described hygiene in Bangor’s Salty Dog Hotel and Bistro as “bad” in a damning report issued shortly before Christmas.

It’s a big blow for the critically-acclaimed restaurant which in 2017 made headlines following an endorsement from movie star Sienna Miller.

Miller had dined regularly in the restaurant when living nearby on Ballyholme Esplanade while shooting a film in Northern Ireland.

On a US TV chat show, she raved about The Salty Dog’s delicious Scotch eggs.

But now the popular restaurant is having to deal with less welcome publicity.

Food hygiene inspectors from Ards and North Down Borough Council who visited the Seacliff Road bistro on December 3 gave it a dismal ‘Scores on the Doors’ rating of one out of five and said major improvement was necessary.