top-new-tv-shows-for-2020

Super-producer Shonda Rhimes’s debut series for Netlix is this adaptation of Julia Quinn’s period romance novels about the marriage merry-go-round in London high society during the Regency era. Ben Miller, Polly Walker and Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan are among the cast, while no less than Julie Andrews is on narration duties.

Expected: summer on Netflix.

12. Us

Tom Hollander and Saskia Reeves are the couple at war in David Nicholls’s four-part adaptation of his bestselling novel. While on a grand tour of Europe’s most beautiful cities, Hollander tries to win back the love of his wife and repair his troubled relationship with their teenage son (Doctor Foster’s Tom Taylor).

Expected: summer on BBC One.

13. Salisbury

Another factual drama, this one portraying the Novichok poisonings of Sergei and Yulia Skripal on British soil in spring 2018 and the effect the crisis had on the Wiltshire city’s residents. The cast is led by Anne-Marie Duff, Rafe Spall, Mark Addy and MyAnna Buring.

Expected: summer on BBC Two.

14. Roadkill

Helen McCrory has been cast as the Prime Minister in playwright David Hare’s major new four-part political thriller, joined by a heavyweight ensemble cast including Hugh Laurie, Sidse Babett Knudsen and Patricia Hodge

Expected: summer on BBC One.