top-maharashtra-police-official,-accused-of-molesting-minor,-suspended

Nishikant More was charged with molesting a minor girl (Representational)

Mumbai:

Maharashtra DIG Nishikant More, who is facing molestation charges, has been suspended, Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday.

Nishikant More was charged with molesting a minor girl.

A case against him was registered on December 26 last year under relevant sections. The alleged molestation took place at the birthday party of the minor girl.