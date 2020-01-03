top-iran,-iraq-military-officials-killed-in-baghdad-airport-attack

Rockets slammed into the airport early Friday, targeting a Hashed military convoy. (File)

Baghdad:

Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi military force were among those killed in an attack on Baghdad’s airport early Friday, Iraqi state TV reported.

State television reported Soleimani’s death in a breaking news alert, citing sources from the Hashed, which is dominated by Shiite-majority factions close to Tehran.

A Hashed spokesman said that the airport attack also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the group’s deputy chief but widely recognised as the real shot-caller within the group.

Other Hashed officials also confirmed the death to AFP, requesting to remain anonymous.

Rockets slammed into the airport early Friday, targeting a Hashed military convoy, the Iraqi military said.