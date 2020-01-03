Home NEWS Top Iran General Was Planning To Kill “Many More” Americans: Trump

Top Iran General Was Planning To Kill “Many More” Americans: Trump

Top Iran General Was Planning To Kill 'Many More' Americans: Trump

General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US strike.

Washington:

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. air strike, Qassem Soleimani, was planning to kill Americans.

“General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more,” Trump wrote in a tweet.

