🔥Top intensive care doctor says health workers have 'no idea' if they will 'manage the coronavirus peak'🔥

A top intensive care doctor has said that health workers have “no idea” whether they will be able to manage the coronavirus peak.

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday, Dr Alison Pittard, the dean of the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine, said that the NHS will only cope with the peak if people stick to the Government’s social distancing rules.

It comes as frontline healthcare workers continue to battle a growing number of coronavirus cases, which have nearly hit 30,000 in the UK while 2,352 people have died.

Meanwhile the Government continues to reiterate to the British public that they need to “stay home” to flatten the peak of the outbreak, which could see the NHS completely inundated.

Dr Pittard said: “We have no idea whether we will manage the peak or not and obviously we will do our absolute best.

“The most important thing that will have an impact on whether we will manage the peak or not is making sure that that peak is as low as possible and falls within our capacity.”

She said that “every member of the British public” must also help to save lives by minimising the spread of the virus through self-isolating.

“The way that we can acheive that is to listen to the Government’s advice. We all have a role to play,” Dr Pittard continued.

“If we stay at home, we protect ourselves and we do not spread the disease among the public then we will be able to save lives.”

Dr Pittard ended by reiterating that it is not just NHS workers who will save lives, but the British public if they stay at home.

Her comments come as authorities continue to confront rafts of people breaching the lockdown measures.

Public Health England medical director Yvonne Doyle revealed the “concerning” trend that the number of cars on the road are rising during Wednesday’s Downing Street press conference.

While public transport use across the UK has plunged below 20 per cent since March 1, there has been an “up-tick in traffic” over the past three days, Dr Doyle revealed.

The number of vehicles on the roads surged by 10 per cent between Sunday and Monday, Department for Transport statistics showed. It’s the first daily increase in two weeks.

She and Business Secretary Alok Sharma repeated the importance of respecting movement-restricting measures to protect the NHS.

They stressed the best way to keep the health service afloat is to “avoid catching the disease yourself and avoid giving it to anyone else.”

Boris Johnson even tweeted on Thursday: “Yesterday’s data showed more people were using transport than in previous days.

“Please do not leave your house unless absolutely necessary. It really will save lives.”

The PM is currently leading the Covid-19 response from self-isolation in Downing Street after contracting the virus.