‘top-gun-maverick’-flies-to-christmas-corridor,-‘spongebob’-eyes-late-summer,-‘quiet-place-ii’-to-debut-labor-day

Paramount just made some release date changes given the unpredictable coronavirus climate. The long-awaited Tom Cruise Skydance sequel Top Gun Maverick is now going Dec. 23, instead of June 24. This will push the Chris Pratt sci-fi Skydance movie, The Tomorrow War, to an unset date.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run will debut on July 31, instead of Memorial Day weekend, May 22.

A Quiet Place Part II, which was originally expected to go March 20 before getting pulled from the calendar as COVID-19 fears ramped up, will now open on Sept. 4.

The following changes cuts far deeper into the summer calendar with an unexpected date as to when exhibition will reopen on full blast. AMC is hoping to re-open its circuit in early June. New York City, a major moviegoing market, remains besieged with over 45K COVID-19 cases, repping more than half of the entire state. In an effort to have tentpoles earning their maximum, a film will need New York and Los Angeles online as they rep a great percentage of a pic’s weekend ticket sales. And of course, these movies will need the world’s theaters.

What will theaters do for product if this crisis clears up earlier? I’m told many titles are flexible for all studios, and can always be pulled up to an earlier opening should the nation’s marketplace improves greatly. Also, most of these titles remain in post production. Also what many are expecting is that when theaters do re-open, it will take some time for audiences to come back. Winter holdover titles and catalog movies are expected to be on marquees. As we’ve also written, for movies to come back, live televised sporting events also have to return as well as the major studios hit their male demos with ads during that time.

So, what remains on the schedule? With all theaters closed, Dreamworks Animation’s Trolls World Tour is expected to be largely available for on-demand rental next weekend. STX has yet to re-date family comedy My Spy; the Dave Bautista movie already clearing about $200k from a one week Canada release.

The rest of summer is currently dated as follows in regards to wide releases:

May 29

Artemis Fowl (Disney)

June 12

Candyman (Uni) – June 12

June 19

Soul (Dis)

Fatale (LG)

The King of Staten Island (Uni)

July 3

Free Guy (20th/Dis)

July 10

Untitled Purge (Uni)

July 17

Bob’s Burgers (20th/Dis)

Tenet (WB)

July 24

Jungle Cruise (Dis)

Come Play (Focus)

July 31

SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run (Par)

Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar (LG)

Aug. 7

Empty Man (20th/Dis)

Infinite (Par)

Aug. 14

Wonder Woman 1984 (WB)

The One and Only Ivan (Dis)

Nobody (Uni)

Aug. 21

Let Him Go (Foc)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (UAR)

Untitled Fred Hampton project (WB)

Aug. 28

