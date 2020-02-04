Top-earning London trader suspended for 'stealing from Canary Wharf staff canteen'

The latest headlines in your inbox

A top London trader has been suspended from work following accusations he stole from the staff canteen.

Paras Shah, 31, allegedly took items from Citigroup bank’s European headquarters in Canary Wharf, the Financial Times reported.

The multinational suspended him following the allegations, sources told the newspaper.

Another banker said of the canteen: “I can easily tell you there is nothing worth stealing there.”

Citigroup’s European HQ in Canary Wharf (AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Shah was previously reported to have left the bank after a tough year. Both Mr Shah and Citigroup have declined to comment on the grounds of his alleged suspension.

The 31-year-old, moved from HSBC to Citigroup in 2017, joining the trading department. Just two months later he was promoted to the position of head of high-yield credit trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The lucrative role involves selling companies’ risky debt to investors. Successful traders in this area are usually among banks’ highest earners, earning more than a million pounds in salary and bonuses in a good year.

Educated in economics at the University of Bath, Mr Shah first joined HSBC in 2009, first as a summer analyst while he was still at university, according to LinkedIn.

In 2014 Jonathan Burrows, a managing director at BlackRock Asset Management Investor Services, was banned from taking senior roles in the British financial sector after he was found to have repeatedly skipped paying for his train ride.

He settled the case for £43,000, after investigators found that he had failed to pay full price for tickets from his home in East Sussex for several years. It earned him the title of the “biggest fare dodger in history” in the press.