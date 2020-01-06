top-donald-trump-aide-who-took-notes-during-crucial-meetings-says-he’s-willing-to-testify-at-impeachment-trial

An ex-White House aide known for ‘voracious’ notetaking during crucial meetings with Donald Trump says he is willing to testify at Trump’s impeachment trial.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton said Monday he would appear at the trial if issued a subpoena (legal demand) ordering him to do so. Other White House staffers have ignored similar impeachment subpoenas.

A potential appearance by Bolton, who was ousted from his role last September, is likely to panic the Trump administration.

He is believed to have reams of written evidence about the president’s dealings with Ukraine that now form the basis of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges Trump faces.

A source told Axios that Bolton ‘was a voracious note-taker, in every meeting,’ including those last summer where dealings with Ukraine were discussed.

Announcing his willingness to testify, Bolton said: ‘The House has concluded its Constitutional responsibility by adopting Articles of Impeachment related to the Ukraine matter.

‘It now falls to the Senate to fulfill its Constitutional obligation to try impeachments, and it does not appear possible that a final judicial resolution of the still-unanswered Constitutional questions can be obtained before the Senate acts.

Dentist ‘set five year-old girl’s mouth on fire while putting crowns on her teeth’

‘Accordingly, since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study.

‘I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.’

Trump is accused of offering Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky an invite to the White House in return for a probe into his political rival Joe Biden.

Biden, currently front-runner to face Trump in the 2020 election campaign, has faced questions over his son Hunter’s position on the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma.

Trump is also accused of withholding $400million in military aid to Ukraine during a July 25 phone call until Ukrainian prosecutors began probing Hunter Biden.

The president is further said to have requested an investigation into widely-debunked claims that it was Ukraine, not Russia, which meddled in the 2016 election Trump ended up winning.

He denies any wrongdoing, with the aid cash subsequently released.

Trump became the third US president in history to be formally impeached by the lower house of the US Congress, the House of Representatives, next month.

They voted to pursue to articles of impeachment – akin to charges – over the president’s alleged abuse of power, and attempts to obstruct a probe into that alleged abuse.

The president now faces a trial in the upper house of Congress, the Senate, later this month.

If two thirds or more senators vote to convict him, he will be booted from the White House, with Vice President Mike Pence promoted to the top job.

Trump’s removal currently seems unlikely.

That is because the Senate has a Republican majority, with none of those senators currently voicing plans to remove their own president from office.