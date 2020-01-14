top-court-unhappy-with-centre’s-report-in-rajiv-gandhi-assassination-case

The court was hearing the matter pertaining to belt bomb investigation, involving the convict Perarivalan

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its dissatisfaction with the Centre’s status report on Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

The centre on Tuesday filed the status report before the top court regarding the belt bomb’s investigation in connection with the former Prime Minister’s assassination case.

While expressing its dissatisfaction, a two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice L Nageshwar Rao and comprising Justice Hemant Gupta, asked the Centre to file a fresh updated and detailed status report again and clarify its position on the issue.

Stating that there is no difference between the current report and the previous one filed by the Centre, Justice Rao said, “We want to know the progress made in these two years.”

Adjourning the matter without giving any date, the top court also asked the lawyer appearing for convict AG Perarivalan whether they have seen the report or not.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumpudur in May 1991.

Besides Perarivalan, Ravichandran, S Nalini Sriharan, Murugan, Santhan, Robert Pious and Jayakumar were convicted in the case.