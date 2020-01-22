top-court-to-hear-over-140-petition-on-citizenship-amendment-act

Citizenship (Amendment) Act: This is the second time that Supreme Court is hearing petitions on CAA.

New Delhi:

Amid widespread protests against the the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA, the Supreme Court is set to hear over 140 petitions on the new citizenship law. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde is hearing the petitions, most of which demand that the law be withdrawn.

The petitions contend that the new law is illegal and stands against the basic structure of the Constitution. They also say the law is against the right to equality as it will grant citizenship on the basis of religion. Some of the petitions have also sought a freeze on the legislation which came into force on January 10.

The CAA makes religion test for citizenship in India. Government says it will help grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from three Muslim-majority nations – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Critics, however, fear the law discriminates against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.

Here are the live updates on Citizenship Amendment Act

Citizenship Amendment Act: “Without Hearing The Centre…,” Top Court Refuses To Grant Stay On CAA.

The Supreme Court this morning said it won’t grant a stay on CAA without hearing the centre. The top court had earlier issued a notice to the centre over the new law amid nationwide protests.