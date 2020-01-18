Home NEWS Top Court To Hear Nirbhaya Convict’s Plea On Juvenile Claim On January...

Top Court To Hear Nirbhaya Convict’s Plea On Juvenile Claim On January 20

Pawan Gupta’s Plea: The Nirbhaya convicts will hang on February 1 as per the fresh death warrants.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court will hear on January 20 a plea of a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case against a Delhi High Court order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile at the time of commission of the offence.

A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bushan and A S Bopanna will hear the plea of Pawan Kumar Gupta.

Gupta moved the top court on Friday challenging the high court’s order dismissing his claim of being a juvenile in December 2012.

Besides, the convict has sought a direction restraining the authorities from executing the death penalty, which has been scheduled for February 1.

