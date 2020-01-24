top-court-to-hear-devendra-fadnavis’-review-plea-over-trial-in-open-court

Supreme Court has agreed to hear in open court a plea by Devendra Fadnavis (File)

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear in open court a plea by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking review of its verdict which had said the BJP leader will have to face trial for allegedly failing to furnish details of two pending criminal cases in his 2014 poll affidavit.

“Application seeking oral hearing of review petitions in open court is/are allowed. List review petitions before the court,” a bench of justices Arun Mishra, Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said in its Thursday’s order.

On October 1, 2019, the Supreme Court had set aside the Bombay High Court order which had given a clean chit to Devendra Fadnavis and had held that he did not deserve to be tried for the alleged offences under the Representation of People’s (RP) Act.

The top court’s verdict had come on an appeal by one Satish Ukey, who had challenged the high court’s order.

