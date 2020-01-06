top-boy’s-michael-ward-fangirls-over-‘amazing-drake’-and-his-‘great-energy’-as-rapper-confirms-second-season-for-netflix-show

It’s safe to say Top Boy star Michael Ward is just a little bit of a fan when it comes to the show’s executive producer Drake. In short, he thinks the rapper is pretty amazing.

After falling in love with Top Boy’s OG series on Channel 4, Drake decided to revive the show and bring it back with Netflix in 2017 and since then, well, we’ve all been on a Top Boy buzz and could barely contain ourselves when he recently confirmed it’s coming back for another season.

Yas, yas and yas.

While we’re all still holding out for a cameo, Michael wasn’t so sure that Drake will finally give in and grace our screens, but he did have a lot to say about the Hotline Bling hit-maker’s ‘great energy’ on set.

Metro.co.uk stopped by for an exclusive chat with Michael, as he was shortlisted for the EE Rising Star award at this year’s BAFTAs, alongside Awkwafina, Jack Lowden, Kaitlyn Dever and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Of course, conversation quickly turned to Top Boy, thanks to a new series on its way, and fangirling over his ‘boy’ Drake, Michael told us: ‘Drake is amazing. He’s just amazing man.

‘The fact that he takes me indifferently – he shouted me on my birthday, man. He’s amazing… I never thought stuff like that would happen to me.’

The Blue Story actor said spending time working on Top Boy together with Drake led to him adopting the same positive mentality as the Canadian star, with Michael complimenting Drake’s ‘great energy’ and self belief.

‘He told us, “Yo, in a year’s time when we’re picking up awards, it’s going to be amazing.” [Drake] really believes in us and he believes in the show and that’s what’s amazing about him.

‘He believes anything he does and attaches himself too is great and that’s a great energy to have, because now I feel like that transcends into everything I do. Drake has really given me that mentality.’

As for London crime drama Top Boy, that also stars So Solid Crew’s Ashley Walters, Michael says he thinks the show really ‘hit the nail on the head’ last season, thanks to show creator Ronan Bennett.

‘Ronan, he touched on so many things, even it was just subtly, but people picked up on it. I feel like next season is going to be even better because Ronan’s had time to reflect.

‘He’s seen what worked and what’s not worked… there’s always going to be progression. It’s exciting.’





