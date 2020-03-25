top-5-web-series-you-must-watch-during-quarantine

The isolation and quarantine are for real. What was something we always thought would be impossible has become possible and most importantly mandatory because of the dangerous Coronavirus aka Covid-19 pandemic. So how do we keep ourselves involved and entertained during this period of self-isolation? Listening to music, reading books and of course by watching some good quality web series



Today, we are here to help you by putting out a list of top 5 web series to watch during this Quarantine period. Check out the list below –

1) Sacred Games – This has to be one of the biggest in the webspace. The Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer series took the country by storm when it came for the first time in 2018 and it certainly rejuvenated India and its sense of ‘content’

2) Mirzapur – This one starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Rasika Duggal is a win in the true sense of the term. ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ and ‘Guddu Bhaiya’ are extremely popular and if you are a lover of underworld content, guns, violence, and mafia rivalry, this one is for you.

3) The Family Man -A middle-class man working as an intelligence officer for a fictitious National Security Agency, isn’t this one-liner enough all ready to make you quench for more? Add to that, Manoj Bajpayee’s brilliance as an actor, it will simply not let you move away from your screens this Quarantine period.

4) Permanent Roommates – Do you want to get married to your partner but there’s a question of your relationship going the ‘long-distance’ way before the marriage happens eventually? What do you do then? TVF’s ‘Permanent Roommates’ has the answer for you. One of the oldest in the business, it’s still never a dull watch when binging with your partner.

5) TVF Tripling – Last but certainly not the least, TVF’S hilarious ‘laughter marathon’ that comes in the form of ‘TVF Tripling’ is a must feature in our list. After all, it’s not daily that you get to see triplings setting out on their journey to discover themselves and how they are related to each other. Interesting already? Give it a watch!