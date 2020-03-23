Lata Mangeshkar’s songs too have caught into the trend that is on in the Bollywood music industry. And those amazing classics can hardly be missed if you want to have a hit song today. A lot of old classics have been remade. Be it Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammed Rafi or Kishore Kumar, each of their vocals has been caught in the trend.

The Nightingale of India who has always been unmatchable and will never be recreated is Lata Mangeshkar. No matter how many times we have to remake her gems, it will never have or be able to capture the essence that Lata Mangeshkar embedded into them.

1. Thoda Resham Lagta Hai from Jyoti(1981)

2. Chadti Jawani for the film Caravan

3. Lag Ja Gale, Woh Kaun Thi?

4. Aap Ki Nazron Ne Samjha, Anpadh is the name of the movie the song was sung for.

5. Kora Kagaz was sung for the movie titled the same as the song.

Be it an old version or new, Lata Mangeshkar had always had the upper hand and will have no competition ever.