top-10-things-to-do-in-phuket,-from-night-dives-to-national-parks

When it comes to natural attractions, Phuket has a fair bounty of things to do – pearly beaches, dramatic coastlines, monolithic limestone karsts, never mind the national parks teeming with marine life and rainforest habitat – but cultural diversions have always been a bit harder to find. That doesn’t mean they don’t exist. Peel yourself off the sunbed for a stroll around the mosaic-tiled streets of Phuket Old Town and light some incense at a colourful tiered temple (but don’t forget to cover up).

Central

Hang out with rescued elephants

Phuket Elephant Sanctuary is the first ethical elephant camp to open on the island, and one of only two in the south of Thailand (the other being Elephant Hills in Khao Sok National Park). This jungle hideaway offers a hopeful antidote to the island’s many toxic animal attractions. There’s no back-breaking rides here; instead, visitors may observe retired eles as they feed, swim and happily trumpet through the jungle – rules also applied to celeb visitors Britney Spears, Leonardo Di Caprio and Celine Dion. Highly recommended.

Insider tip: For more feel-good factor, team with a visit to the nearby Gibbon Rehabilitation Project.

Contact: 00 66 88 752 3853; phuketelephantsanctuary.org

Opening times: Mon-Sat, 9.30am-1pm, 2pm-5.30pm; Sun, 9.30am-1pm

Price: £££