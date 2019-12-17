top-10-things-to-do-in-belfast…-and-the-best-day-trips-from-the-city

For a relatively small place, Belfast certainly has an impressive number of ties to history: once the thriving capital of the Industrial Revolution, it was home to the world’s biggest shipyards, linen mills and tobacco factories; RMS Titanic, arguably the most famous ship in the world, was born here; then came the The Troubles, a turbulent period synonymous with violence and unrest.

The Belfast of today is a completely different place – it’s become a vibrant travel destination its own right with plenty of things to do. lt leans hard into the Titanic connection, with a stately museum plus a range of cruises and walking tours dedicated to the tragic shipwreck. For non-history buffs, the city offers other delightful attractions, from food markets to pub crawls.



City Centre

See the city’s highlights from up top

Take in Belfast’s major sights with Belfast City Sightseeing Tour, a 90-minute hop-on, hop-off, open-top bus tour. The landmarks you’ll get to see include Titanic Belfast, Parliament buildings, St George’s Market, the buzzing Cathedral Quarter, the Albert Clock (Belfast’s own leaning tower of Pisa), murals of the Protestant Shankill Road and the Catholic Falls Road, plus the magnificent Tudor Gothic Queen’s University building, designed by Charles Lanyon. Tours further afield (including Game of Thrones locations) are also offered.