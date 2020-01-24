top-10-things-to-do-in-athens…-and-the-best-day-trips-from-the-city

With so much history crammed into one crowded, chaotic city, it’s hard to know where to start sightseeing in Athens. If you’re into antiquities, you could spend a week wandering among the ruins clustered around the Acropolis.

But Athens is no historical theme park, and there are plenty of other things to do. Contemporary culture is everywhere, from the politically charged street art that’s become the modern city’s trademark to specialist museums, street markets, and open-air festivals that reflect the city’s increasingly multicultural population. Athens wears its long history lightly — you’ll even find locals sunbathing beside an ancient temple on one of the city’s many golden beaches.

Explore ancient Athens above and below ground

When it opened a decade ago, the Acropolis Museum was controversial. Not only because it reinvigorated the campaign to return the Elgin Marbles, but also for its unabashedly modern architecture. Now this fantastically interactive museum is as much a part of the city’s cultural landscape as the Acropolis itself. Start at the top floor Parthenon Gallery, where the temple frieze is brilliantly displayed, and work your way down.

Insider tip: Explore the streets, courtyards and mansions where Athenians lived thousands of years ago at the recently opened ancient settlement excavated below the museum. Guided tours by archaeologists (in English) take place every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 12pm.