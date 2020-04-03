Tool’s June concert at Enterprise Center will be rescheduled

ToolCourtesy of the artist

Update: Tool’s upcoming tour is postponed including the June 13 concert at Enterprise Center. Rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Ticket-holders are asked to hold onto their tickets until the new date is announced. Original tickets will be honored at the new dates. The postponement comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

We hope you and your loved ones are doing as well as possible given the difficult time we all find ourselves in. We have made the difficult decision to postpone the remainder of our previously announced Spring 2020 performances. Full statement on FB & IG. pic.twitter.com/DYUUY8tbkB

— TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) April 3, 2020

Original post: Tool is back at Enterprise Center with a show on June 13; show time is at 7: 30 p.m.The Acid Helps is also on the bill.Tickets are $56.50-$147 and go on sale at noon Friday at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.Tool recently won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for the song “7empest.”“Fear Inoculum” is the band’s latest album; it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.The band performed at Enterprise Center in May 2019.

