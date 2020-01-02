toofan-first-look-shows-farhan-akhtar-as-resolute-boxer-ready-to-take-down-opponents-in-upcoming-sports-drama

The first look of Farhan Akhtar as a champion boxer from his next feature Toofan has released. The actor, who won applause for playing legendary sprinter Milkha Singh in the biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, will now step into the boxing ring for the upcoming Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial.
The still shows Farhan standing in a box ring, with his ripped physique on display. Facing away from the camera, the actor, who will play a boxer, seems resolute to take down his opponent. The actor, who has undergone a body transformation for the film, has been routinely sharing training videos from his practice sessions on Instagram.
Check out the first look here
When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing on 2.10.2020@mrunal0801 @SirPareshRawal @ritesh_sid @RakeyshOmMehra @urfvijaymaurya @ShankarEhsanLoy @Javedakhtarjadu @excelmovies @ROMPPictures @ZeeMusicCompany #AnjumRajabali @AAFilmsIndia pic.twitter.com/1DDKtYp8Pi
Toofan also features Vijay Maurya, Mrunal Thakur, and Paresh Rawal in important roles.
In October 2019, Akhtar revealed on Instagram he suffered a hairline fracture in his hand while shooting for the sports drama. The 45-year-old actor took to social media to share the X-ray image and wrote, ‘My first legit boxing injury.’
It was earlier reported the film is not a biopic but follows a fictional story, which has been scripted by Anjum Rajabali. Mehra was quoted in an interview to Press Trust of India, “Anjum Rajabali has written this very endearing love story of a boxer. It’s not a real-life figure but a fictitious character. What I liked the most about it was that it has a new voice. It’s set among the lower middle class. Boxing is not a rich man’s sport, anywhere in the world.”
Toofan is slated to hit the screens on 2 October, and will clash with Milap Zaveri’s cop drama Satyamev Jayate 2 and Shoojit Sircar’s period drama Sardar Udham Singh. It is co-produced by Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures.
