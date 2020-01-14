too-faced’s-jerrod-blandino’s-‘disgusted’-by-sister’s-comments-after-nikkie-tutorials-reveals-she’s-transgender

Too Faced’s co-founder Jerrod Blandino has said he is ‘shocked and disgusted’ by his sister, Dani California’s comments after Nikkie Tutorials came out as transgender.

Jerrod took to Instagram to distance himself from his sister’s comments about Nikkie, after Dani changed her Instagram bio to read: ‘Transgender huh? That’s not the only thing she’s been LYING about’.

Jerrod told his followers: ‘I would like to make sure it is understood that although I love my sister very much, the things she says or does have absolutely nothing to do with me and do not in any way reflect me, my opinions, thoughts, or feelings nor speak for me or Too Faced in any way shape or form.

‘I have always stood for love, equality and kindness in my life and everything I do. I am sorry for the hurt she has caused.

‘Let it be known that I am truly shocked and disgusted to my core at her recent actions. I do not tolerate this behavior and she is no longer an employee of Too Faced.

‘I would like to say how proud I am of Nikkie Tutorials, and how inspired I am for her strength and sharing her beautiful truth with the world. I am sending all my love to her.’

Nikkie – whose full name is Nikkie de Jager – revealed in a YouTube video on Monday that she is a transgender woman who was ‘born in the wrong body’.

Dani later changed her bio to read: ‘Lets be clear, I love trans people & dislike anyone who lies to hurt others! Period!’

The Blandino family had previously fallen out after collaborating on a make-up line in 2016, after it was claimed she was paid a flat rate of $50,000 (£38,400) on a palette which sold $8.4million (£6.5million) for the brand.

Nikkie had opened up to her followers this week, telling them: ‘Today, I am here to share something with you that I’ve always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances, and it looks like that chance has been taking away from me.

‘Today I am taking back my own power. Planet Earth is full of labels and I never felt comfortable with labels. I wanted to be my own person, my own identity, without any rules, labels and without any restrictions.

‘It’s a brand new year, it’s 2020, and I want to start the year off with the truth. I want to start the year off by finally revealing a part of my life that has made me who I am.’





