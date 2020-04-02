tony-winner-brian-stokes-mitchell-diagnosed-with-covid-19

Tony-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell took to social media this afternoon to inform his followers that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“I’ve been laying low for the last couple of days because I could feel my body fighting something unusual. I just got confirmation that I’ve indeed tested positive for the coronavirus,” Mitchell said in his video message.

“The good news is over the last few days I’ve isolated myself. I come to you from the bedroom right now,” added the Broadway vet, who won the Tony for his performance in Kiss Me, Kate and also holds Tony noms from his turn in Ragtime, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Man of La Mancha.

Thankfully, Mitchell is seemingly on the mend.

“The other good news is that for the last number of days, probably three or four, every day that has passed has been better than the previous. So I’m pretty sure I’m over the hump for this right now,” he said. “I just wanted to let you know so you don’t worry about me.”

Before signing off, he urged his followers to “take care of yourself” and “keep your social distancing.”

As of earlier today, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to over 186,000 with a death toll nationally of more than 3,600. The World Health Organization is reporting that the total number of confirmed cases has reached 823,626 globally and the confirmed death toll from COVID-19 worldwide is at 40,598.