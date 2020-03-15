Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Remastered and Other Classic Activision Games on the Way?

Activision is reportedly working on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remastered. Additionally, the game publisher is also working on remakes of some of their other classic games. But, nothing really beats the first three Tony Hawk games, which just about everybody will agree upon. It was the game that got real-life skaters into playing a video game because of how authentic it was in terms of skating culture. However, it was able to do a lot more than that.

According to sources, Activision is working on a game called Tony Hawk Pro Skater Remastered. It’s important to note that rumors of remakes for the first and second installment started to circulate back in November 2019, so there could be some truth to this, or it could mean the exact opposite. The Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game series is also the focus of a new documentary titled Pretending I’m a Superman, which is named after the ska-punk Goldfinger song from the first installment. The documentary looks into how the game brought the world of skating into the mainstream after it went underground in the early 1990s.

In addition to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Remastered, the other games on the rumored list include Call of Duty 2020, Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, and Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex Remastered. These are all video games that have been heavily rumored for months now. It seems that Activision is going for something old and something new at the same time, which could prove to be wise, especially when it comes to the Tony Hawk games. Some of the later installments seemed to lose the plot after a while. A return to form would be welcomed by gamers all over the world.

A remastered version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater could be a huge seller, especially if the core elements are left intact. The soundtrack was another revolutionizing aspect to the game, which introduced millions of gamers to bands whom they may have never heard before. Fu Manchu, Primus, The Dead Kennedys, Suicidal Tendencies, Anthrax with Public Enemy, and more were all on one soundtrack. It’s unclear if the rumored games will include the original soundtracks if and when they are released.

E3 2020 was recently cancelled due to health concerns, so that could very well be where this leak came from. There’s a lot of things that are up in the air at the moment, so it might be a minute before we get any official confirmation on the leaked games. Tony Hawk fans at least have the Pretending I’m a Superman documentary to officially look forward to. It premiered at the end of last month and a firm release date has yet to be announced. However, that news should come along in the near future. The Activision leaks comes to us from the Gaming Revolution Twitter account. You can check out aforementioned tweet below.

Some Activision games in the works: Tony Hawk Proskater Remastered, Call of Duty 2020 (code-named PROJECT: ZEUS), MW2 Remastered, a F2P COD game from SHGames (2021 ETA), a PvP Crash game, Crash Bandicoot: The Wrath of Cortex Remastered — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) March 12, 2020

Topics: Video Games