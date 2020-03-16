Toni Collette Under Self Quarantine As Coronavirus Pandemic Surges



Source: Toni Collette/Knives Out/Liongate

Actress Toni Collette is under self-quarantine after arriving at Australia’s Sydney International Airport. The actress is the latest in what is a growing number of celebrities who are dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic by isolating themselves. Actor Tom Hanks and his wife of 22 years, Rita Wilson, are currently under isolation and being treated for Coronavirus in Australia. The couple caught the deadly disease while Tom was filming an untitled Elvis Presley biopic. Filming has since been placed on hiatus. Toni Collette was seen arriving at the airport with her blonde hair parted down the middle and flowing over her shoulders. She was makeup-free and wore a beige and white plaid surgical mask over her nose and mouth.

Toni Collette is a native Australian and was returning to her home country when she came under the new rules the government has placed. Toni was photographed holding a paper pamphlet in her hand which is believed to be documentation surrounding the Coronavirus and the rules that anyone who travels into the airport must self-quarantine for 14 days to help curb the spread of the pandemic and identify those who may be sick.

At this point, there is nothing that indicates Toni Collette is experiencing Coronavirus symptoms such as fever, chills, malaise, or breathing difficulties.

You may see a report from the Daily Mail below.

Toni wasn’t required to wear a surgical mask so it appears she is already taking precautions as she travels. The Oscar-nominated actress currently has three projects in the works. Stowaway (filming was in the United States and is complete), I’m Thinking Of Ending Things (filming was in Germany) and Nightmare Alley (filming is in New York and Canada and was expected to take place until May 6, 2020.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, many actors and actresses are suddenly finding their projects on hold, filming delayed, premieres canceled and movie releases on hiatus. No one knows how long the pandemic will last and when things will return back to normal.

At this point, it is expected that things will get worse before they get better and now is the time to self-quarantine and practice social distancing (staying approximately three feet away from other people) and using frequent hand washing, coughing and sneezing into a tissue then throwing it away and washing your hands, and using hand sanitizer to protect yourself.

Though it is recommended to wear a surgical mask if you are sick, caring for someone with the Coronavirus or a health care worker, more day-to-day people are choosing to wear masks for their own safety, protection, and assuredness.



Post Views:

0





