Toni Braxton’s Fans Love To See Her So Active This Week

Toni Braxton made headlines just the other day when her fans freaked out after she shared a photo on her social media account in which she’s wearing a mask. People hopped in the comments asking whether she has the virus considering that she is wearing a mask.

The WHO advised only people who are diagnosed with coronavirus or the ones who are close to infected individuals to wear the mask and that’s why people freak out these days so easily regarding this subject.

The truth is that panic and fear are reigning in people’s everyday lives, and the situation is getting more and more disturbing.

Toni shared a new photo on her social media account, and fans are praising her in the comments.

Someone commented: ‘I’m loving the fact that you’re so active throughout this whole week! ❤️’ and another follower said: ‘our queen living legend. ❤️’

A fan posted this: ‘I just love you!! I started watching the Braxton show, and I laughed and cried with you. You are so calm and collected. I like that!!! And I think you are my fav in the show!!’

One other Instagrammer hopped in the comments section and exclaimed: ‘you look amazing! so excited for the new single.’

Someone else said: ‘Simply Beautiful Luvya Toni. Wash your hands, don’t touch ur beautiful face 😘 Amen.’

Another commenter posted this: ‘my idol @tonibraxton is too gorgeous,’ and one follower wrote: ‘beautiful you take care of yourself.’

Fans are really worried about Toni because, as you know by now, she has lupus and this means that her immunity is really low.

A fan highlighted that ‘she has lupus she needs to protect herself.’

A lot of her followers told Toni to take care of herself and her family these days until the situation gets better.



Post Views:

39





