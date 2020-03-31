Toni Braxton Celebrates The 17th Birthday Of Her Son, Diezel – Check Out The Mom-Son Video She Shared

Toni Braxton is celebrating the birthday of her son, Diezel, and fans cannot get enough of this your good-looking man. Check out the video that the famous singer shared on her social media account below.

‘When they turn 17, Mom is not cool anymore! Happy Birthday, @diezel.braxton! BTW! CLEAN YOUR ROOM! 🥳 💕’ Toni captioned her post.

Kris Jenner hopped in the comments and said: ‘You are a cool mom!!!!! The coolest!!! ‘

Someone else said: ‘I too have a son that has Autism and his birthday is today also he is 4. Happy Birthday to your son❤️’ and a follower posted this: ‘Happy bday handsome boy.’

One other commenter posted: ‘So proud to see them continuing to grow and mature,’ and one fan gushed over Toni: ‘I just love me some Toni Braxton. Happy birthday.’

One follower praised the singer and said: ‘You look so beautiful, Toni! 😍 Aging like fine wine. Happy Birthday Diezel ✨❤️’ and someone else posted this: ‘They grow us too fast! …..Squeeze him for me and tell him @tonibraxton fan said you best love your mom always.’

One other follower wrote: ‘You look so beautiful, Toni! Aging like fine wine. Happy Birthday Diezel,’ and another commenter told Toni: ‘@tonibraxton, my son just turned 17 on March 25th! They grow up too fast! Happy Birthday to your sweet Diezel! Love you, Living Legend!’

Another commenter said, ‘Wow seems like just yesterday they were born now he outgrew you @tonibraxton bless yall #1 Fan Chicago #Day1.’

Other than this, Toni seems to be feeling better after being under the weather for a few days.

Toni recently celebrated Tamar Braxton’s birthday as well. Judging by the message that she shared on her social media account, it seems that Toni met with Tamar and had a break in quarantine.

Fans told Toni that she should take more care of herself these days consider that she has lupus.



