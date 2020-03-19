Toni Braxton Announces Fans She Got Sick – Check Out Her Video That Has People Scared For Her Health, But Criticizing Her For This Reason

As you know by now, Toni Braxton has lupus, and this means that her immunity is really weak. People with weak immunity are at more risk in front of the coronavirus.

That’s the reason for which fans have been telling Toni to watch out for her health these days.

Toni updates her fans and followers on her life, and you can also check out her message below.

‘Quick update: 1) I’m OK, just have a little cold and being cautious! 2) @unclebuds_hemp has HAND SANITIZER and FREE SHIPPING! We are one of the only companies out there with supply, check link in my bio and 3) HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SISTER @tamarbraxton ♥️🙏🏾😷 Y’all stay safe,’ Toni captioned her post.

As you can see, she also wished her sister, Tamar Braxton, a happy anniversary for her birthday.

As expected, people freaked out at the thought that she might have the coronavirus.

A follower said: ‘stay safe Toni & I hope you get better soon ♥️ love you 🥰’ and one fan posted this: ‘Love you stay safe. Sending prayers your way.’

Someone else said: ‘I hope you feel better soon favorite,’ and one other commenter wrote: ‘Take care of yourself… I understand having autoimmune complications.’

Someone else posted: ‘Nooo, I don’t need you to be sick…..I hope you get better soon momma,’ and another follower said: ‘You know she is going to have a problem with the community happy birthday post lol.’

A commenter has important advice for Toni about masks and wrote this: ‘Toni I need for you to get a mask that really works. Because of your sickness, it is important! Please know thAt those masks don’t work!! I work for a major domestic airline & it amazes me how so many people are walking through the airport with masks on like you have and really think they are protecting themselves!! Please look into this & get the correct mask!! You are one of my favorite singers & I don’t want anything to happen to you Queen!!’

A follower believes that it’s not the way to wish Tamar a happy birthday and posted this: ‘Really Toni? Is this the best way to wish your sister a happy birthday? @tamarbraxton 😭’

One other commenter said: ‘I have #LupusToo so is it affecting any flare-ups. Today is the second day that #LupusFlares has not made me feel beyond bad all day. I know God is good. I know God is making us be still and listen to what His peace is.’

A lot of people told Toni to take care of herself these days.



