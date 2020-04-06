tommy-shelby-is-coming-back-in-“peaky-blinders-season-6”

Peaky Blinders is a period crime drama series set in the city of Birmingham, England which airs on BBC Network. It is created by Steven Knight. The series revolves around Tommy Shelby, a gangster who turns into a big businessman and a renowned politician. Back in 2018, the show received BAFTA TV award and it is being rated as one the best crime drama series in the world.

Peaky Blinders released their debut season on 12 September 2013, followed by the second season in October 2014, third in May 2016, fourth in November 2017 and the recent most i.e. the fifth season in August 2019 with six episodes each

The filming of the sixth season that started on 11th Feb 2020 has been postponed for the time being due to the current coronavirus pandemic and there are no chances that we’ll get to see the show on screen until 2021, continuing the pattern it will also have six episodes.

The show will have all its main cast back on the show, including Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, Helen McCrory as Elizabeth “Polly” Gray, née Shelby, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, San Neil as Major Chester Campbell, Natasha O’Keeffe as Lizzie Stark, Charlie Murphy as Jessie Eden, Kate Philips as Linda Shelby, Finn Cole as Michael Gray and many more.

Season 5 ended with an exciting sequence where Tommy is seen pointing the gun to his head in front of his dead wife. Season 6 will provide an answer to the question that many fans have, Did Tommy kill himself or was it something else. There exist high chances that Micheal might return back in the sixth season and take over Tommy’s place.

Stay Tuned for Further Updates about the sixth season of Peaky Blinders.