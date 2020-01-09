tommy-robinson-gets-no-sympathy-from-ross-kemp-viewers-as-he-visits-him-in-solitary-in-hmp-belmarsh

Tommy Robinson, aka Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was seen breaking down in tears on Welcome To HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp.

The EDL leader and right-wing activist was sent to Belmarsh prison, but it was decided he would spend time in a solitary unit for his own safety due to the diversity of the general population.

This includes 213 Muslim prisoners that head to prayer every day – a religion that Tommy and his followers have repeatedly spoken out against.

During the interview, Ross spoke to Tommy, who broke down in tears as he started his ninth week in prison, admitting he’s spoken to no one during his time there.

However, at the beginning of his 10-week stint, he called for his followers to protest outside, with a command to make ‘extreme havoc’ outside the prison walls.

Around 200 people turned up, with two officers being threatened on their way into work and a fight breaking out among the protesters.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Ahead of the demo, which nearly incited violence inside the prison, Ross visited Tommy, who smugly laughed and said that it would stop him being in solitary confinement.

‘This isn’t The Cooler,’ Ross told him. ‘It’s not a box with nothing in it. You’ve got a TV, you’ve got a kettle.’

‘Do you not think by calling a demonstration that could possibly end in violence, that’s not helping your cause?’ he asked.

‘It sends a message to the establishment that it doesn’t work,’ Tommy responded, laughing off worries of potential trouble if prisoners hear it.

‘They’re used to hearing chanting about Islam,’ he laughed.

As a result, by the time he was reduced to tears – viewers didn’t care.

#WelcomeToHMPBelmarsh Tommy Robinson: *cries*

Ross Kemp: pic.twitter.com/59sXcQzRBu — Andrew (@WadeWilson83) January 9, 2020

I love how Ross Kemp put it straight on Tommy Robinson — Shaquille‼️ (@halfblackshaq) January 9, 2020

😭😭😂😂😂😂😂 I’m watching that Ross Kemp doc and u get to see Tommy Robinson cry on camera lmaooooooooo — 🕊-`♡´-🕊 (@carti_leaks) January 9, 2020

Ross Kemp doesn’t like Tommy Robinson, not surprised when his cell has more stock than my local Aldi #HMPbelmarsh #Welcometohmpbelmarsh — MB (@Biwx313) January 9, 2020

Great watching Tommy Robinson break down on #HMPbelmarsh big racist baby. — Michael Lawson (@Michaeljlawson) January 9, 2020

Not that hard is he Tommy Robinson, crying like a baby #HMPbelmarsh — Samantha (@LFC28793987) January 9, 2020

Checking in on Tommy again just before his release, Ross asked him: ”How have you enjoyed Belmarsh?’ causing Robinson to well-up.

Robinson replied: ‘This has been the best it could possibly be being locked on my own for months. I haven’t been in Belmarsh, I haven’t looked around, I haven’t seen another prisoner.

‘I’ve seen Julian Assange through the window.’

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was released from Belmarsh on Friday 13 September 2019 having been jailed for filming defendants in a grooming trial and live-streaming it on Facebook.

The footage almost caused the collapse of a paedophile grooming gang trial.

Welcome to HMP Belmarsh with Ross Kemp airs on Thursday at 9pm on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Ross Kemp unable to speak after inhaling Spice for shocking new HMP Belmarsh documentary

MORE: Emotional Ross Kemp responds as England lose to South Africa in Rugby World Cup final





