tommy-fleetwood-hopes-to-strike-major-inspiration-for-this-season-in-the abu-dhabi-championship

Some things can sprout forth in the desert, including entire career-defining seasons. Just ask Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Danny Willett and Sergio Garcia, who are all examples that striking early in the Gulf can lead to untold riches.

Willett and Garcia both went on to win the Masters a few months after triumphing at the Dubai Desert Classic – the event that takes place 70 miles up the E11 next week – while Fleetwood enjoyed his stand-out year after ending his barren run at this Abu Dhabi Championship three years ago.

Last year, Lowry went on to grasp glory at last year’s Open Championship after lifting this title six months before and the Irishman is certain it was no coincidence. “I came here 12 months ago and I was down in 75th in the world rankings and wasn’t in great form and didn’t know what 2019 was going to bring,” he recalled yesterday.

“But winning this tournament against a really strong field kickstarted everything. There’s no doubt it had an influence on what happened in Portrush. Just self-belief wise if nothing else. I hadn’t won for a years, but the way I won here, leading all week and then finding myself four behind with seven holes remaining, showed a lot of heart a lot of character. You know, a lot of form is built on confidence and that’s what I gained here last year.”

Garcia concurs. “There’s definitely something about winning in January that gives you momentum,” he said. “It takes the pressure off, knowing that you’ve already got a win. It happened for me in Dubai in 2017 and for Danny the year before. We went to Augusta and got a green jacket each. That is not down to chance.”