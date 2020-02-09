Tomas Soucek: West Ham can upset Man City… if we follow Tottenham's lead

West Ham new boy Tomas Soucek has called on his side to use Tottenham’s win over Manchester City last weekend as the blueprint for an upset at the Etihad this afternoon.

Spurs took all three points against the Premier League champions last weekend, despite having just 33 per cent of the ball and having only three shots to City’s 19.

West Ham are struggling, already in the relegation zone and now facing a nightmare run of fixtures which includes meetings with Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool, as well as Sunday’s clash.

However, Soucek, who arrived from Slavia Prague last month, insists his team are capable of producing a surprise result.

“To play away against Manchester City won’t be easy,” he said. “But we are good players and I believe that we can get our act together and we are capable of getting a good result.

“As a player and a supporter I watch many Premier League matches. The truth is Man City were very unlucky against Tottenham, but we can take advantage if one [opportunity] arises. I know their defeat could be beneficial for us but it’s up to us what happens on the pitch.

“Man City had many chances to score but Tottenham took advantage of the moments when they made counter-attacks. We could do something similar. It will be important not to miss any possible chances. We shall rely on our defenders and compactness of our team. This could lead to our success.”