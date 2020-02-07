Tom Stoppard's best plays, from Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead to Arcadia

Your guide to what’s hot in London

In lists of the greatest plays of the 20th century, Tom Stoppard will unfailingly appear.

Since the runaway success of early play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, he has written more than 30 and accumulated enough awards to fill many cabinets.

Leopoldstadt, his first new play since The Hard Problem in 2015, explores the fate of a family in the Jewish quarter of early 20th century Vienna. Stoppard himself was born in what was then Czechoslovakia and forced to flee with his family to escape the Nazi occupation, which claimed the lives of all four of his grandparents.

While some of Stoppard’s plays have a personal twinge (a character or two suspiciously close to himself), he has never ventured into autobiography. His latest, however, looks to be a more personal addition to his body of work.

Speaking about the play, he said: “Quite a lot of it is personal to me but I made it about a Viennese family so that it wouldn’t seem to be about me.”

If you’re new to the playwright or looking to brush up, these are a few of the plays we think you should know.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead

Two of Hamlet’s less significant characters – courtiers Rosencrantz and Guildenstern – discuss their confusion at the progression of the events from the wings. Stoppard inverts Shakespeare’s play so that Hamlet is a minor role in their story, while they ponder the meaning of their existence and try to decipher the prince’s madness. First performed at Edinburgh Fringe in 1966, the tragicomedy had its London debut at the Old Vic the following year. Its most recent revival was also staged there in 2017, with Daniel Radcliffe and Joshua McGuire as the starring pair. Stoppard himself directed the 1990 film with Tim Roth and Gary Oldman, which was well-received but many critics felt the playwright’s pun-laden, voluble language was best at home on the stage.

Arcadia

Two time-periods intersect bringing two philosophies for the characters to discuss: 19th-century romanticism and 20th-century chaos. Stoppard presents some mind-bendingly complex ideas next to story of love, mystery and tragedy. That’s why it’s the perfect text for A Level English students – and often cited as one of the greatest plays of the 20th century. Set in a country house, the story follows a teenage girl in 1809 and a writer and researcher in Stoppard’s present, looking to uncover the truth of what happened to the house’s past occupants.

The Real Thing

There is no shortage of parallels between Stoppard’s own life and the plot of The Real Thing. For starters, he and the main character Henry are both playwrights in the same time of life, who have long-lasting affairs. Adding even more layers, he ended up in a relationship with Felicity Kendal, who played the woman that Henry has an affair with in the play. Despite adopting the play-within-a-play motif, The Real Thing is a significantly quieter episode than other works, investigating the nature of honesty, love and artistry.

The Real Inspector Hound

One morning in early spring, a group is gathered in the drawing room of Lady Muldoon’s house. The setting of this one-act comedy is a play-within-a-play, which is itself a parody of an Agatha Christie style whodunnit. While the play goes on, theatre critics Moon and Birdboot discuss what they will write about it, often veering off into extended tangents about their own lives, which become intertwined with the mystery unfolding on stage. As he has been known to do, Stoppard drew on his own experiences as a theatre critic to write the play.

Travesties

Vaudeville, poetry and farce collide to consider art and politics in Stoppard’s 1974 comedy about Henry Carr, a real-life British diplomat and actor who starred in a production of The Importance of Being Earnest by James Joyce. Stoppard came up with the idea while reading a biography of Joyce and began to imagine bringing him together with two other thinkers of the day: Russian revolutionary Lenin and dadaist Tristan Tzara. Now an old man, Carr remembers and misremembers his role as Algernon as Oscar Wilde’s characters wander into his mind. In 2016, Tom Hollander starred in the Menier Chocolate Factory’s much-acclaimed production of Travesties, directed by Patrick Marber (who is now helming Leopoldstadt).

