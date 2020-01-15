tom-steyer’s-take-on-‘awkward-moment’-between-elizabeth-warren-and-bernie-sanders

January 15, 2020 | 7: 28am

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders speak as Tom Steyer looks on after the Democratic presidential primary. Getty Images

Tom Steyer saw no evil, heard no evil and spoke no evil.

The billionaire, who crashed an awkward exchange between Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders after Tuesday night’s Democratic debate, said he “wasn’t really listening” to them – and wanted to “move on as fast as possible.”

Sanders was seen extending his hand toward Warren, but the Massachusetts lawmaker kept her clasped hands raised in the apparent snub before they engaged in an animated conversation.

The tense exchange came after the senators offered their competing versions of a conversation they had during a private dinner in 2018. Warren maintained that Sanders told her a woman could not win the presidency — while Sanders said it was “incomprehensible” he’d utter such a thing.

“I was just going up to say ‘good night Sen. Sanders’ and I felt like, ‘OK, there’s something going on here.’ Good night, I’m out of here,” Steyer told CNN later.

“I really wasn’t listening. They were talking about getting together or something,” he said. “I really didn’t listen. I really — it was one of those awkward moments where I felt like, you know, I need to move on as fast as possible.”

He added: “My goal was simply to say good night to two people who I respect. The last thing I wanted to do was get between the two of them and listen in. That was not my goal and I didn’t do it.”

The billionaire also addressed the moment while speaking to MSNBC, according to the Washington Times.

“I don’t know what they were saying,” Steyer said in the spin room. “All I was trying to say was, to both Sen. Warren and Sen. Sanders, was, ‘Great to see you, thank you for participating in this.’”

“Whatever they were going on between each other, I was trying to get out of the way as fast as possible,” he added.